SYDNEY Aug 26 Pacific Brands Ltd, Australia's largest-listed clothing manufacturer, on Tuesday swung to a net loss in the year to June, largely hit by one-off items even as sales revenue ticked up.

The company posted a net loss of A$224.5 million ($208.40 million compared with net profit of A$74 million a year ago. Revenues rose about 4 percent to A$1.3 billion in the period. (1 US dollar = 1.0772 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)