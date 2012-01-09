SYDNEY Jan 10 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co has approached Australian consumer brands firm Pacific Brands on a possible buyout valued at about $614 million, the Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.

The paper said that it is understood KKR, which is being advised by Macquarie Group, wrote to the Pacific Brands board before Christmas looking for engagement, and both sides remain in early-stage talks.

Sources described the talks as preliminary and there was no guarantee that a formal takeover deal likely to be worth around A$600 million ($613.53 million) would emerge, the paper said. ($1 = 0.9779 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ed Davies; editing by Gyles Beckford)