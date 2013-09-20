* Nov cargoes down by 1 vs Oct to 10.5
* Maintenance continues to limit exports
* Rising Libya output may weigh on Asia-Pac crude premiums
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Exports of sweet crude and
condensate from Australia, Papua New Guinea and East Timor will
fall slightly in November from the previous month as field
maintenance continues to curb supply, trade sources said on
Friday.
Tighter supply from the Pacific will support Asian crude
premiums although they may have peaked as shipments from the
Atlantic Basin are expected to rise after Libya raised output.
"If Libya comes back online, some cargoes will definitely
head east," a trader said.
Libya's crude oil production has recovered to 620,000
barrels per day (bpd), compared with its pre-war capacity of 1.6
million bpd, although the export situation remained unclear.
Libya exports light sweet crude and condensate, similar to
the grades produced in the Asia-Pacific.
More West African crude could also head east after Brent's
premium to Dubai DUB-EFS-1M narrowed and as premiums for West
African grades have weakened.
In the Pacific, the number of light sweet crude cargoes for
November loading fell to just three. Caltex Australia has bought
the only November Kutubu at a premium of above $3 a barrel to
dated Brent while Woodside has sold its November Cossack
although price and buyer details were not immediately available.
Only one heavy sweet crude cargo - Van Gogh - was available
as maintenance at Vincent and Pyrenees oilfields cut supply.
Japan's Inpex had offered the Van Gogh cargo at a premium
above $4 a barrel to dated Brent which was subsequently sold to
Thailand at between $3.50 and $4, a trader said. The deal could
not be independently verified.
Condensate trade had hit a stalemate as buyers and sellers
could not agree on prices, a third trader said.
Table of Australia, East Timor and Papua New Guinea crude and
condensate exports
------------------------------------------------
GRADE CARGO SIZE NOV OCT
------------------------------------------------
Enfield 550KB 0 1
Stybarrow 550KB 0 1
Vincent 550KB 0 0
Pyrenees 500KB 0 0
Van Gogh 400KB 1 1
Cossack 650KB 1 2
Kutubu 650KB 1 1
Kitan 500-600KB 1 0
NWS Cond 600KB 4 4
Bayu Undan 650KB 2 1
Pluto 650KB 0.5 0.5
Total: 10.5 11.5
Source: Trade
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)