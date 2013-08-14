* Oct cargoes seen at 10.5 to 11, down from 12 in Sept * Heavy sweet, condensate supply limited due to field maintenance * Pluto exports to resume in October By Florence Tan SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Exports of sweet crude and condensate from Australia, Papua New Guinea and East Timor will be down about one to one-and-a-half cargoes in October from 12 in the previous month as maintenance reduces supply, trade sources said on Wednesday. The limited supply from the Pacific combined with a lack of alternatives from the Atlantic Basin are likely to support Asia-Pacific crude differentials in October. "Regionals should be supported, not because of exceptionally strong demand, but because it is still difficult for arbitrage barrels to come to the east," a Singapore-based trader said. "There is still a lot of bullish news with CPC (crude) production cut, North Sea hiccups and unrest in Libya." Brent's premium to Dubai crude DUB-EFS-1M rose to the highest in nearly a month at just below $5 a barrel on Tuesday as North Sea supply tightened on maintenance and workers' protests disrupted exports from Libya. West African crude exports to Asia in August slid to the lowest level since December 2011 as high Brent prices discouraged the flow of crude from the Atlantic Basin to Asia. OPEC oil producer Libya told its customers on Tuesday it could make no promises on crude deliveries next month as on-off strikes paralysed its major sea terminals. In the Pacific, light sweet crude supply will improve by one cargo in October as one more Cossack crude could be available. East Timor's Kitan oilfield resumed output in mid-July, but there will be no cargo available for sale in October as the production will be used to fill sales made in previous months. Condensate supply will tighten in October as the number of North West Shelf (NWS) and Bayu Undan cargoes will fall by one each although Woodside will offer at least a partial Pluto cargo after a month's absence. Heavy sweet crude supply from Australia will remain limited in October due to maintenance at Pyrenees. Three cargoes - one each for Stybarrow, Enfield and Van Gogh - will load in October, steady from September. Supply may rise if Australia's Vincent oilfield resumes production in October as scheduled. Traders are keeping an eye on Sudanese Dar Blend exports in September after the cheaper grade flooded the market, dampening demand for heavy sweet grades from the Pacific and West Africa. Sudan has extended a deadline to allow the flow of oil from South Sudan until Sept. 6 following mediation by the African Union to keep crude exports flowing, the Sudanese state news agency said. Table of Australia, East Timor and Papua New Guinea crude and condensate exports ------------------------------------------------ GRADE CARGO SIZE OCT SEP ------------------------------------------------ Enfield 550KB 1 0 Stybarrow 550KB 1 0 Vincent 550KB 0* 0 Pyrenees 500KB 0 2 Van Gogh 400KB 1 1 Cossack 650KB 2 1 Kutubu 650KB 1 1 Kitan 500-600KB 0 1** NWS Cond 600KB 3 4 Bayu Undan 650KB 1 2 Pluto 650KB 0.5-1 0 Total: 10.5-11 12 Source: Trade *Vincent due to restart in October **rolled over from the previous month due to outage (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)