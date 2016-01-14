NEW YORK, Jan 14 (IFR) - Bonds issued by Pacific Exploration
& Production suffered a volatile session on Thursday as prices
swung on takeover talk that was denied by the troubled LatAm oil
company.
Harbour's announcement that it would offer to buy some
US$4bn of notes took bonds off their lows early in the session
after prices reached around 10 cents on the dollar on Wednesday.
By early afternoon Thursday, however, the bond prices were
giving back some gains and trading in the 13-16 range after
Pacific announced in a Colombian regulatory filing that it had
no knowledge of a takeover offer.
Either way, analysts expressed ambivalence about a deal that
some thought came below recovery values.
Harbour Energy, which last year made a failed bid for
Pacific, effectively offered to buy back the vast majority of
its US$5bn debt load - though at a steep discount.
"We are offering to inject substantial capital by acquiring
the senior notes of the company and sponsor an overall
reorganization," Harbour Energy said in a statement.
The company, formerly known as Pacific Rubiales, has been
struggling since the dramatic collapse in crude prices.
"It is a common perception that the company won't be able to
fulfill its obligation under the current market conditions,"
said Klaus Spielkamp, a head of fixed-income sales at Bulltick.
"If oil was trading above US$50 a barrel, they would have to
sell assets and be a smaller company, but they would be okay.
But at US$30 I don't think there is a way they can survive."
The company's stock and bond prices have fallen 85% as crude
slipped from US$66 a barrel on May 21 to Thursday's level of
around US$31.
A battle to gain control of the company last year only
served to exacerbate secondary volatility.
Mexico's Alfa and Harbour Energy shelved a C$6.50 per share
bid to take it over last year when Venezuela investment firm
O'Hara Administration blocked the move in a heated proxy battle.
Commodity trader Trafigura subsequently upped its stake to
10% after purchasing 2.2m shares at an average price of C$4.42
each. Shares were trading at C$0.66 on Tuesday.
Harbour Energy's offer to buy back senior notes maturing
between 2019 and 2025 had put a floor under bond prices that
reached lows this week of around 10 cents on the dollar.
Prices across the company's curve Thursday were as high as
15-16 cents on the dollar, just shy of the 17.5 cents that
Harbour said it would pay for approximately US$4.1bn of bonds.
To receive that price, holders must submit tenders by the
earlier bird date of January 27. Thereafter but before the
February 10 expiration, the price will fall to 12.50.
But several analysts put recovery values at 20 cents and up.
"Even at current oil prices, many bondholders feel recovery
is closer to 30 cents," said Omar Zeolla at Oppenheimer.
The tender is conditioned upon reaching an agreement with
creditors holding at least 80% of total outstanding principal
and investors with 66.67% of outstanding on each series.
They must also agree to the restructuring plan, and
Pacific's denial of an offer to stakeholders has cast further
doubt on Harbour's ability to cut a deal with creditors.
"We note that the offer was directly only to the company's
bondholders," Pacific said in the filing.
Still, unless another party comes along with a better price,
bondholders may be better advised to take the offer while they
can.
"The best thing might be to tender," said Zeolla. "If the
company runs out of liquidity and becomes insolvent, the
recovery value may be less."
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)