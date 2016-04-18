Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
April 18 Pacific Exploration and Production Corp said on Monday that the Toronto Stock Exchange was reviewing the company's eligibility for continued listing of its common shares.
The company, hurt by a prolonged slump in crude prices, said last week its board had agreed to negotiate a financial restructuring involving private equity fund Catalyst Capital Group Inc.
Pacific Exploration skipped an interest payment last month, making it the first Toronto-listed oil and gas company in the last one year to delay a payment.
Shares of the company, which suffered a major setback in 2014 after failing to extend its contract to operate the Rubiales oilfield in Columbia, have fallen about 82 percent in the last 12 months. The shares closed at 68 Canadian cents on Friday.
The company has until May 18 to regain compliance with the exchange's requirements for listing. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executi
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS