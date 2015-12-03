Dec 3 Spain's Gas Natural SDG SA and
Norway's Statkraft AS are planning final bids for
Pacific Hydro Pvt's South American renewable energy assets,
Bloomberg reported.
U.S.-based AES Corp is also preparing an offer for
the Australian company's Latin American plants, while Australian
private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners is planning to
submit a binding bid for Pacific Hydro's Australian assets,
Bloomberg reported, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1OzAEDH)
Pacific Hydro, owned by IFM Australian Infrastructure Fund,
could fetch up to A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) from the sale of
its South American and Australian assets, the Bloomberg report
said, adding that final bids were due on Friday.
Pacific Hydro operates wind farms and hydro-electric plants
in Australia, Brazil and Chile.
Gas Natural declined to comment, while none of the other
companies could be reached immediately.
($1 = 1.3637 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)