BRIEF-Pace Holdings says TPG's Peterson and 2 others will join the board after Playa deal closing
* says TPG Partner's Karl Peterson has been appointed to board, along with Paul Hackwell, and Tom Klein Source text for Eikon:
Oct 17 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd
* Says Jan-Sept premium income at 151.3 billion yuan (24.71 billion US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tz7ZWo
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1238 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* says TPG Partner's Karl Peterson has been appointed to board, along with Paul Hackwell, and Tom Klein Source text for Eikon:
March 13 A likely rate hike in the United States has pushed up the U.S. Treasury yields over the past three weeks, closing up the gap between the Asian countries' yields.
* Singapore exchange ltd - raises pro-rata renounceable rights issue cap to 100% of share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: