BOGOTA Feb 5 Canadian oil company Pacific
Rubiales could sell some Colombian assets if
oil prices fall below $45 per barrel, its Chief Executive Ronald
Pantin said in an interview with local media published on
Thursday.
In the last six months, Pacific Rubiales' shares have fallen
81.7 percent in Toronto and 79.4 percent on the Bogota stock
exchange due to the plunge in international oil prices and
speculation that firm may struggle to meet debt payments.
"The risk of Pacific Rubiales not fulfilling its
obligations, be it with individuals, providers or financial
institutions is zero," Pantin told financial daily Portfolio.
The company has a little over $4 billion in debt through
bonds which expire between 2019 and 2025 and $600 million in
bank loans, some of which are coming due this year.
Last year the company sold its roughly 5 percent stake in
the Ocensa oil pipeline for $380 million as well as a 43 percent
stake in Pacific Midstream, a holding company with mainly
logistics assets, to the World Bank's private investment arm,
the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for $320 million.
"We could sell more of Pacific Midstream or leave Puerto
Bahia which is not planned, but the message is that we have
options," said Pantin, asked about how the company might respond
if oil prices fell below $45 per barrel.
Puerto Bahia is Pacific's multi-purpose public-access port
in the city of Cartagena, on the Caribbean coast, with
facilities to handle petroleum exports.
The executive said the company also had an approved $1
billion credit line which it could tap if and when it needed to.
The company has no plans to touch it for now, Pantin said. It
was a reassurance to have it nonetheless, he said.
Trading in Pacific Rubiales shares has been volatile this
week. The Toronto and Bogota listed stocks both rose by 20
percent by late morning Thursday.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Peter Murphy;
Editing by Tom Brown)