BOGOTA May 21 The largest group of shareholders
in Canadian oil producer Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp
is "extremely disappointed" in a C$6.50-per-share takeover bid
from Alfa SAB de CV and Harbour Energy Ltd, and will
vote against the deal, the investors said on Thursday.
O'Hara Administration Co, speaking on behalf of the
Venezuelan shareholder group which owns just under 20 percent of
Pacific shares, said it was not consulted on the proposed terms
of the acquisition.
"The terms agreed to by the board significantly undervalue
Pacific Rubiales and are designed to deter a higher offer,"
O'Hara said in a statement.
Pacific Rubiales could not be immediately reached for
comment.
The offer "is an opportunistic bid that does not reflect
the long-term potential of Pacific Rubiales," the group said,
adding that it believes shareholders would benefit from the oil
company remaining independent.
The group will vote against the bid, the investors said, and
is considering acquiring additional shares in Pacific Rubiales.
The company, the largest private oil producer in Colombia,
said earlier on Thursday its board voted unanimously in favor of
the bid from Mexican conglomerate Alfa and investment firm
Harbour, but said it might consider other offers.
The bid is valued at about C$2.05 billion ($1.70 billion),
or C$6.50 per share.
Pacific Rubiales had said it could accept any "superior
proposal", though Alfa and Harbour would each be entitled to a
$50 million termination payment if the company accepts an
alternative bid.
Analysts had said the share purchases by the Venezuelan
group might be an attempt to pressure Alfa and Harbour to raise
their offer or a sign the investors want to launch their own
bid. O'Hara says it has no plans to make an offer but could
reconsider.
The news sent shares up more than 25 percent on the Toronto
and Bogota stock markets earlier this month, but stabilized as
the Venezuelan investors increased their ownership above Alfa's
current 18.95 percent.
Besides O'Hara, the group includes IPC Investments Corp;
Telmaven Overseas Inc; Volbor Trading Ltd; Memphis Investment
Limited; Agency Partner Corp; Orlando Alvarado; Fundacion
Nemone; and the Adar Macro Fund.
The offer comes during difficult times for Pacific, whose
shares plunged 70 percent over the last year amid the fall in
crude prices.
Alfa has interests in foods, auto parts, petrochemicals and
telecommunications. Harbour Energy is a joint venture between
Asian commodity trader Noble Group Ltd and U.S.
private-equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Nelson Bocanegra,; Editing
by Helen Murphy and Diane Craft)