April 5 Struggling surfwear chain Pacific
Sunwear of California Inc is preparing to file for
bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported late on Monday, citing people
with knowledge of the situation.
The company's shares fell as much as 70.4 percent to 10
cents in heavy trading on Tuesday.
Pacific Sunwear, which has posted annual losses since 2008,
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Chapter 11 filing could come as soon as next week,
Bloomberg said, citing one of the people. (bloom.bg/1VtB2G8)
The situation remains fluid, and the timing could change,
the report said.
A sluggish retail spending environment and increasing
competition from fast fashion and online rivals have hurt U.S.
clothing retailers, driving companies such as American Apparel
Inc, Quiksilver Inc and Wet Seal Inc to file for bankruptcy.
Pacific Sunwear, which operates about 600 stores, had
long-term debt of $97 million and $11.3 million of cash and cash
equivalents as of October.
