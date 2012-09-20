HONG KONG, Sept 20 Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd , which specializes in small cargo ships, plans to raise up to $131 million in convertible bonds due 2018, according to terms of the deal seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The bonds were launched with a coupon of 1.375 percent to 1.875 percent and an initial conversion price of HK$4.96 to HK$5.25, according to the term sheet.

Goldman Sachs was hired as sole bookrunner on the deal. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills)