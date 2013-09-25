Sept 25 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc said it will develop instruments and systems based on its DNA-sequencing technology for a unit of Roche Holding AG .

Pacific Biosciences's shares jumped 51 percent to $5.24, a 19-month high, in early trade on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

The company will receive $35 million as an upfront payment as part of the deal with Roche Diagnostics, and expects an additional $40 million in milestone payments. Pacific will also get a share of the revenue from sales of instruments and software once the products are ready.

Roche will have exclusive rights to distribute in-vitro diagnostic products worldwide.

"The publicity of today's deal with Roche should further drive sales inquiries," Maxim Group analyst Bryan Brokmeier wrote in a note. Pacific Biosciences had improved reliability and performance of its systems over the last year, he added.

Pacific Biosciences markets a gene-sequencing system, PacBio RS, based on the company's SMRT technology to observe DNA synthesis.

Shares of the company were trading up 45 percent at $5 in morning trade on the Nasdaq. Over 2.2 million shares had traded hands by 10:50 ET, about 5 times their 10-day average. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)