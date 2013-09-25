Sept 25 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc
said it will develop instruments and systems based on
its DNA-sequencing technology for a unit of Roche Holding AG
.
Pacific Biosciences's shares jumped 51 percent to $5.24, a
19-month high, in early trade on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
The company will receive $35 million as an upfront payment
as part of the deal with Roche Diagnostics, and expects an
additional $40 million in milestone payments. Pacific will also
get a share of the revenue from sales of instruments and
software once the products are ready.
Roche will have exclusive rights to distribute in-vitro
diagnostic products worldwide.
"The publicity of today's deal with Roche should further
drive sales inquiries," Maxim Group analyst Bryan Brokmeier
wrote in a note. Pacific Biosciences had improved reliability
and performance of its systems over the last year, he added.
Pacific Biosciences markets a gene-sequencing system, PacBio
RS, based on the company's SMRT technology to observe DNA
synthesis.
Shares of the company were trading up 45 percent at $5 in
morning trade on the Nasdaq. Over 2.2 million shares had traded
hands by 10:50 ET, about 5 times their 10-day average.
