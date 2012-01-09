* Pacific Brands says has received unsolicited approach

MELBOURNE, Jan 10 Australian underwear manufacturer Pacific Brands said it is in preliminary talks with U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co after a receiving a buyout approach that a newspaper said could be worth $614 million, sending its shares up 15 percent.

Pacific Brands said it was considering the unsolicited offer for its entire issued capital.

"There is no certainty that these discussions will lead to any agreement being reached between the parties," Pacific Brands said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

Private equity firms have been very active in Australia in recent months, taking advantage of market turmoil and weak growth in the non-mining parts of the economy.

The Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday that KKR had approached Pacific Brands, maker of Bonds underwear, Berlei bras and Sheridan sheets, with a buyout approach before Christmas that could be worth about A$600 million ($614 million).

That would amount to roughly a 17 percent premium on Pacific Brands' close on Monday of A$0.56 a share.

"KKR does not comment on any discussions in which it may be engaged," a spokesman said.

The company's shares rose a much as 20 percent on confirmation of the approach, trading up 13.4 percent at A$0.635 at 2310 GMT.

Pacific Brands, like the rest of Australia's retail and manufacturing sector, has been struggling against weak consumer sentiment, the strong Australian dollar and competition from cheap imports.

Its shares were trading around A$0.75 as recently as October, but have been in decline since the company was floated in 2004 at A$2.50, by previous private equity owner CVC Asia Pacific. They hit a record low of A$0.13 in early 2009 and a high of A$3.57 in 2007.

Pacific Brands posted a net profit of A$103 million before impairment charges in the year to June 2011 and warned in October that it expected a weaker result this year.

Last year marked the busiest year for private-equity buyouts in Australia since the 2006 peak, with weak markets making companies more amenable to offers and buyout shops looking to burn unspent capital that investors committed years ago.

Including the Pacific Brands talks, outstanding buyout deals are currently worth nearly A$2 billion ($2.05 billion), including an offer for services firm Spotless Group, an unsolicited bid for paper merchant PaperlinX, and pet foods firm VIP Petfoods.

Pacific Brands is being advised by Flagstaff Partners and Minter Ellison. ($1 = 0.9779 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul and Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)