MELBOURNE Jan 10 Australian manufacturer Pacific Brands confirmed on Tuesday it was approached by KKR with a takeover offer and was in talks with the private equity firm.

"There is no certainty that these discussions will lead to any agreement being reached between the parties," Pacific Brands said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

The Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday that KKR had made a buyout approach worth around $614 million.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)