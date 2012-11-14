BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
WASHINGTON Nov 14 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it had approved UnionBanCal Corp's plan to purchase Pacific Capital Bancorp.
UnionBanCal, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , said in March that it would buy Pacific Capital for $46 a share. Pacific Capital's stock was trading at $45.88 a share on Wednesday afternoon.
The Fed said its board had approved both the acquisition and the proposed merger of Pacific Capital with UnionBanCal.
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.