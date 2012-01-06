* Barclays Capital to underwrite the IPO
(Follows alerts)
Jan 6 Pacific Coast Oil Trust filed with
U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $345 million in an
initial public offering of its units.
The trust, formed by oil and natural gas producer Pacific
Coast Energy Co LP, said in a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission that it intends to use the proceeds from
the offering to repay the parent's debt.
Pacific Coast Energy Co will give the trust net profit
interests in its properties in California in exchange of the
units.
Barclays Capital Inc would underwrite the IPO.
Pacific Coast hopes to list the trust units on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "ROYT."
The filing did not reveal how many trust units Pacific Coast
Oil Trust planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
initial IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)