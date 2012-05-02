* IPO sells 18.5 mln units
* Units priced at $20 each
(Adds details on units)
May 2 Pacific Coast Oil Trust increased its
initial public offering to 18.5 million units and priced the
units at the middle of their expected price range, according to
an underwriter.
The trust, which was formed by oil and natural gas producer
Pacific Coast Energy Co LP this January, priced the offering at
$20 per unit.
It was expecting to sell 17.5 million units in the IPO at
between $19 to $21 apiece.
The trust units are being offered by Pacific Coast Energy,
which will receive all the proceeds from the offering, according
to the trust's latest regulatory filing.
The parent company of the trust intends to use the proceeds
to buy additional trust units, repay debts and to make a
distribution to its equity owners.
Pacific Coast Oil Trust units are scheduled to start trading
on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
"ROYT."
Barclays Capital, Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch and JP
Morgan were among the underwriters for the offering.
The trust's pricing comes after two other companies expected
to list this week slashed their offering sizes.
Earlier today, private equity-backed EverBank Financial Corp
cut the size of its initial public offering by 24 percent.
PetroLogistics LP also cut the expected price range of
shares in its offering to between $17 and $19 per share.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)