May 3 Units of Pacific Coast Oil Trust opened flat on their market debut on Thursday, a day after the company raised the size of its offering to 18.5 million units.

The trust, which priced its units at $20 apiece, was earlier expecting its IPO of 17.5 million units to be priced between $19 and $21 per unit.

Pacific Coast Oil was formed by oil and natural gas producer Pacific Coast Energy Co in January this year to own interests in its California properties.

Pacific Coast Oil raised $370 million in proceeds, which will be used by parent company Pacific Coast Energy to repay debt and make a distribution to its equity owners, among other things.

Barclays Capital, Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are among the underwriters of the offering.

Shares of the company were trading at $20 in the morning session on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)