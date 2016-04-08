NEW YORK, April 8 Activist investor Candlewood
Investment Group has upped its stake in Pacific Ethanol Inc
to 26 percent, according to a public filing on Friday.
The company is one of the largest U.S. ethanol producers and one
of the few that is publicly traded.
Candlewood's previous stake as of mid-January was 22.5
percent. The New York asset management firm scooped up a 17.9
percent stake in July, according to securities filings.
Pacific Ethanol shares jumped as much as 8.6 percent on
Friday before closing at $3.92, down 1.3 percent. The shares are
down nearly one-third since hitting a four-month high on March
11.
Sacramento, California-based Pacific Ethanol became one of
the country's top ethanol producers, with capacity over 500
million gallons, after it acquired Aventine Renewable Energy
Holdings last year.
Pacific Ethanol posted a loss of more than $20 million in
2015, joining others in the industry as margins took a hit from
weak energy prices and worries about overcapacity.
Neither Pacific Ethanol nor Candlewood could immediately be
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Matthew Lewis)