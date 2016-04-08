NEW YORK, April 8 Activist investor Candlewood Investment Group has upped its stake in Pacific Ethanol Inc to 26 percent, according to a public filing on Friday. The company is one of the largest U.S. ethanol producers and one of the few that is publicly traded.

Candlewood's previous stake as of mid-January was 22.5 percent. The New York asset management firm scooped up a 17.9 percent stake in July, according to securities filings.

Pacific Ethanol shares jumped as much as 8.6 percent on Friday before closing at $3.92, down 1.3 percent. The shares are down nearly one-third since hitting a four-month high on March 11.

Sacramento, California-based Pacific Ethanol became one of the country's top ethanol producers, with capacity over 500 million gallons, after it acquired Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings last year.

Pacific Ethanol posted a loss of more than $20 million in 2015, joining others in the industry as margins took a hit from weak energy prices and worries about overcapacity.

Neither Pacific Ethanol nor Candlewood could immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Matthew Lewis)