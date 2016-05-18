UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
May 18 Pacific Exploration & Production Corp said its board was in favor of a restructuring proposal submitted by Catalyst Capital Group, after comparing it with a bid by EIG Global Energy Partners.
EIG Global submitted a binding proposal in early May to provide $250 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing to Pacific Exploration and sponsor the company's restructuring.
Catalyst Capital had also agreed to provide $250 million in DIP financing in April to take a 29.3 percent stake in the restructured company. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.