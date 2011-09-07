UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto considers exiting interest in giant Indonesia mine
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
Sept 7 Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG.A) on
Wednesday sold $250 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Williams were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC AMT $250 MLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2021 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.475 FIRST PAY 3/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.312 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/12/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
Feb 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 to 8 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BEIJING, Feb 9 China vehicle sales in January fell by the largest margin since 2015 for several global automakers, with General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co blaming the roll back of a tax cut on small-engined vehicles and the Lunar New Year holiday.