UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 13
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 12 Pacific Gas and Electric Co (PCG) on Wednesday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $300 million.
Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Loop Capital were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC AMT $400 MLN COUPON 4.45 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.491 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.481 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/16/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts