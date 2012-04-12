April 12 Pacific Gas and Electric Co (PCG) on Wednesday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $300 million.

Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Loop Capital were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC AMT $400 MLN COUPON 4.45 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.491 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.481 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/16/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS