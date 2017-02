Oct 25 Pacific Monarch Resorts Inc has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a California court.

The company, founded in 1989, listed assets and debts each in the $100-500 million range in its bankruptcy petition on Monday.

Pacific Monarch caters to more than 100,000 guest arrivals each year in nine resorts and has aggregate sales in excess of $725 million, according to the company's website.

The case is In re: Pacific Monarch Resorts Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Central District of California, No. 11-24720. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)