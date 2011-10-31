(Rewrites, adds details of debt, cash and stock)

* AltaGas to pay C$36.75 in cash, C$5 mln of pref stock

* AltaGas to assume C$85 mln of PNG's debt

* AltaGas pays a premium of 20.5 percent for PNG

Oct 31 AltaGas Ltd agreed to buy Pacific Northern Gas Ltd for about C$145 million ($146.1 million) in cash and stock, as it looks to capitalize on increased exploration activity in western Canada.

Including assumption of C$85 million of PNG's debt, the deal is valued at about C$230 million, AltaGas, which is involved in natural gas extraction and transmission, energy services and power generation, said.

AltaGas will pay C$36.75 per share in cash, which is a premium of 20.5 percent to Pacific Northern stock's close on Friday. It will also pay C$5 million in preferred shares.

British Columbia-based PNG manages natural gas liquids midstream business.

Increased natural gas exploration activity in areas such as the Montney and Horn River and increased industrial activity in northern British Columbia are expected to increase its customer base to more than 110,000 from 75,000, AltaGas said in a statement.

AltaGas expects the acquisition to immediately add to its earnings.

The Montney area falls under the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, which covers Alberta and parts of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia and is one of the world's largest reserves of petroleum and natural gas.

It added growing North American natural gas supply and continued attractive natural gas prices in Asian markets continue to support growth of an LNG industry in western Canada.

Earlier this year, Pacific Northern had teamed up with AltaGas to lay a gas pipeline from a Montney gas plant to British Columbia.

PNG's largest shareholder, its directors and senior officers, who collectively own more than a fourth of its shares, have agreed vote for the deal, which is expected to close by Dec. 16.

PNG had sold its 50 percent stake in Pacific Trail -- a 300-mile joint venture pipeline originating at Summit Lake, British Columbia. ($1 = 0.993 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)