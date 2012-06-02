TORONTO, June 2 Canadian company Pacific Rim
can move forward under El Salvador law with a case
against that country's government for blocking a gold mining
project, but cannot file suit under a regional trade agreement,
a World Bank arbitration panel ruled.
The panel, known as the International Center for Settlement
of Investment Disputes, or ICSID, found Pacific Rim "did not and
does not have substantial activities in the USA" to argue its
case under the Central American Free Trade Agreement with the
United States, or CAFTA.
The case will now move forward under El Salvador's
Investment Law, which prohibits expropriation without
compensation, and will be overseen by ICSID, according to the
decision seen by Reuters on Saturday.
Pacific Rim is seeking millions of dollars in damages from
the Salvadoran government for failing to issue the permits
needed to open the El Dorado gold project.
The company lost a key investment and took El Salvador to
arbitration, arguing the country violated the trade pact.
The project would represent the first new precious metals
mine in El Salvador in 70 years, but locals are worried about
contamination from large-scale mining projects.
On Friday, both sides claimed victory after the decision.
El Salvador maintains Pacific Rim did not meet the proper
environmental requirements, a charge the Canadian miner denies.
"It was clear that during these preliminary phases of
arbitration, that Pacific Rim was incapable of refuting the
evidence presented by El Salvador," the government's attorney
general's office said in a statement. "It did not comply with
the requirement to obtain environmental and mining permits."
Pacific Rim is forging ahead with its settlement fight.
"The fact that it will proceed under the Investment Law
alone rather than under both sets of trade rules has no impact
on the case," CEO Tom Shrake said in a company statement.
Since Canada is not part of CAFTA, Pacific Rim filed its
complaint through a U.S. subsidiary.
"The holding company, the arbitrator has determined, did not
have substantial enough activities in itself," Shrake told
Reuters in an interview. "But also in the ruling they
acknowledged that we are a U.S. entity with substantial U.S.
business interests in our family of companies."
El Dorado, is northeast of El Salvador's capital, San
Salvador, and has resources of 1.4 million gold equivalent
ounces.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Toronto and Nelson Renteria in
San Salvador; Editing by Peter Cooney)