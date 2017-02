(Corrects first bullet point to say Q2 earnings per share was $1.20, not $1.30)

Aug 9 Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp : * Announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2011 * Auto Alert - Q2 earnings per share $1.20 * Auto Alert - Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Auto Alert - Q2 revenue $957.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $777.6 million * Qtrly average net production, after royalties, of 88,092 boe/d * Says current gross production of approximately 235,000 boe/d