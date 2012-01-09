(Follows alerts)

Jan 9 Canada's Pacific Rubiales Energy said it expects production to grow 15 percent to 35 percent in 2012 and set its capital budget for the year at $1.2 billion.

The Toronto-based company said it expects to exit 2011 at the lower end of its guidance of 250-260 millions barrels of oils/day.

Shares of the company, which produces natural gas and heavy crude oil, closed at C$20 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)