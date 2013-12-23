Dec 23 Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp,
the largest private oil producer in Colombia, said it would sell
its interest in the country's largest oil pipeline to a group
led by the private equity arm of Franklin Templeton for $385
million.
The deal follows Canadian oil producer Talisman Energy Inc's
decision earlier this month to sell its stake in the
590,000-barrel-per-day Ocensa oil pipeline to an investment
group for about $595 million.
Toronto-based Pacific Rubiales had bought a 5 percent stake
in the pipeline as part of its C$1.6 billion acquisition of
Canadian oil company Petrominerales Ltd in November.
Pacific Rubiales said on Monday it would use the proceeds to
repay the debt related to the Petrominerales acquisition,
reducing the acquisition cost to about C$1.2 billion.