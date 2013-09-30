BOGOTA, Sept 30 Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp
, Colombia's largest private oil company, said it will
buy compatriot oil producer and explorer Petrominerales Ltd
for C$1.6 billion ($1.55 billion), financing the deal
with cash and loans.
Petrominerales shareholders will receive C$11 in cash per
ordinary share, totaling around C$935 million, plus a common
share in the recently formed ExploreCo, and the assumption of
net debt estimated at C$640 million, including convertible
bonds. It has operations in Colombia, Peru and Brazil.
"The financing of the acquisition will take place through
available cash and bank credit lines, including an acquired
commitment of a US$1.3 million short term bank loan that the
company hopes to refinance once the acquisition is complete,"
Pacific Rubiales said in a filing to Colombia's financial
regulator late on Sunday.
Pacific Rubiales will acquire 18 blocks comprising 1.6
million acres gross and net in Colombia, and four blocks
comprising 8.2 million acres gross, or 5.2 million net, in Peru.
Through the purchase, Pacific Rubiales will also gain 5
percent of oil pipeline Oleoducto Central S.A. and 9.65 percent
of pipeline Oleoducto Bicentenario, both of which are in
Colombia.
"This acquisition fits our strategy excellently, generating
immediate additional value through synergies of assets and
increasing production and cash flow attractively," Pacific
Rubiales Chief Executive Ronald Pantin said in the filing.
Canada's financial regulator suspended trading in the shares
of both Toronto-listed companies on Friday amid speculation of a
forthcoming deal.