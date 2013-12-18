(Corrects company's name in paragraph 5 to Pacific Rubiales
from Petro Rubiales)
Dec 18 Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp,
the largest private oil producer in Colombia, said it is
targeting 15-20 percent growth in production in 2014.
The Toronto-based company also estimated spending $2.5
billion on exploration and development activities next year, up
47 percent from its 2013 planned budget.
It attributed the increase to a rise in total development
drilling and exploration activity and expenditures on the newly
acquired Canadian oil company Petrominerales Ltd
The company targets an average net production of about
148,000-162,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
Pacific Rubiales estimates to achieve net production of
128,000 to 130,000 boe/d this year, above the high end of its
guidance of 15-30 percent growth over 2012 levels.
