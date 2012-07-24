July 24 Oil and natural gas producer Pacific
Rubiales Energy Corp said it will buy a 40 percent
participating interest in an onshore exploration block in
Colombia for $23.5 million.
Pacific Rubiales will also pay $3.7 million to Canacol
Energy Ltd to become the operator of the Portofino
block, located at the north-eastern corner of the
Caguan-Putumayo basin in southern Colombia.
The company will pay Petrolera Monterrico SA Sucursal
Colombia for the participating interest in the block.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)