March 14 Canadian oil and gas producer
Pacific Rubiales posted higher fourth-quarter profit on
increased production at its Rubiales and Quifa SW oil fields.
The company posted a net profit of $80.8 million, or 28
cents a share, compared with $61.3 million, or 22 cents a share,
a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 60 cents a share.
Oil and gas sales almost doubled to $1 billion.
Production, after royalties for 2011, rose 52 percent,
averaging 86,497 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Cash flow, a measure of a company's ability to fund
operations, rose 35 percent to $477.5 million.
Shares of the company, which are also listed on the
Colombian Stock Exchange, closed at C$30.22 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
