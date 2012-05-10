(Adds detail)
May 10 Canadian oil company Pacific Rubiales
Energy Corp swung to a first-quarter profit as a recent
acquisition in Peru boosted production, it said on Thursday.
First-quarter net income was $258.3 million, or 85 cents per
share, compared with a net loss of $69.6 million, or 26 cents
per share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 97 cents per share.
Production, net of royalties, rose 17 percent to 93,573
barrels of oil equivalent per day, which includes 1,703 barrels
per day from the recent acquisition in Peru.
Cash flow, a measure of a company's ability to fund
operations, rose about 80 percent to $576.1 million.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore, Editing by Mark
Potter)