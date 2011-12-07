Dec 7 Teen retailer Pacific Sunwear of California Inc said it received a $60 million loan from private equity firm Golden Gate Capital in return for two board seats and the right to buy a 20 percent stake in the company.

The company also said it would close 175-200 underperforming stores in the next 14 months.

The retailer of surf- and skate-related clothes and merchandise has been struggling in the wake of a weak economy and promotions to attract shoppers.

The company also said it will receive a five-year, $100 million revolver from Wells Fargo.

Shares of the company, that have shed more than 76 percent of their value since the beginning of this year, closed at $1.35 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)