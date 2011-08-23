* Q2 adj loss/shr $0.18 vs est $0.24
Aug 23 Teen retailer Pacific Sunwear of
California Inc posted a smaller quarterly loss on
marginally better comparable sales, but said third-quarter
results would be hurt by a weak economy and promotions during
the back-to-school selling season.
The retailer of surf- and skate-related clothes and
merchandise expects to lose 10-18 cents a share on an adjusted
basis in the current third quarter, below analysts' view of a
loss of 6 cents per share.
The company expects same-store sales to fall in the mid- to
high-single digits during the period.
Second-quarter loss fell to $19.3 million, or 29 cents a
share, from $23.5 million, or 36 cents a share, last year.
Excluding items, it posted a loss of 18 cents a share.
Sales at the company, which started as a small surf shop in
southern California in 1980, fell slightly to $214.9 million,
while same-store sales inched up 1 percent.
Analysts, on average, had expected it to lose 24 cents a
share on revenue of $211.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of PacSun were trading down 7 percent at $2 after the
bell. They closed at $2.17 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)