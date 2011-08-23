* Q2 adj loss/shr $0.18 vs est $0.24

* Q2 sales $214.9 mln vs est $211.2 mln

* Sees Q3 adj loss/shr $0.10-$0.18 vs est $0.06

* Sees Q3 comp sales down mid to high-single digits (Follows alerts)

Aug 23 Teen retailer Pacific Sunwear of California Inc posted a smaller quarterly loss on marginally better comparable sales, but said third-quarter results would be hurt by a weak economy and promotions during the back-to-school selling season.

The retailer of surf- and skate-related clothes and merchandise expects to lose 10-18 cents a share on an adjusted basis in the current third quarter, below analysts' view of a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company expects same-store sales to fall in the mid- to high-single digits during the period.

Second-quarter loss fell to $19.3 million, or 29 cents a share, from $23.5 million, or 36 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, it posted a loss of 18 cents a share.

Sales at the company, which started as a small surf shop in southern California in 1980, fell slightly to $214.9 million, while same-store sales inched up 1 percent.

Analysts, on average, had expected it to lose 24 cents a share on revenue of $211.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of PacSun were trading down 7 percent at $2 after the bell. They closed at $2.17 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)