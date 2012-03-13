BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Q4 loss/shr $0.19 vs est. $0.22
* Q4 rev $234.2 mln vs est. $245.4 mln
* Sees Q1 loss/shr $0.26-$0.34 vs est. $0.24
March 13 Teen retailer Pacific Sunwear of California Inc posted a narrower-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter, helped by higher merchandise margins.
However, the company, which sells clothing inspired by the fashion and lifestyle of California, forecast a bigger-than-expected loss for the first quarter as gross margins are likely to fall.
Fourth-quarter loss widened to $38.1 million, or 56 cents a share, from $35.2 million, or 53 cents a share, last year.
Excluding items, Anaheim, California-based PacSun posted a loss of 19 cents a share.
Sales fell about a percent to $234.2 million.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected a loss of 22 cents a share on revenue of $245.4 million.
The cash-strapped company, which has grappled with falling sales and margins , received a $60 million loan from private equity firm Golden Gate Capital last December.
PacSun sees a first-quarter loss of 26 to 34 cents a share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 24 cents a share.
The company said gross margins are likely to come in at 17 to 20 percent in the quarter, compared with 19 percent in the year-ago period.
PacSun's shares, which have lost more than 45 percent of their value in the past year, closed at $2.51 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
