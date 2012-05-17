* Q1 adj loss/shr $0.20 vs est loss/shr $0.29
* Q1 rev $173.8 mln vs est $169.9 mln
* Sees Q2 adj loss/shr $0.11-$0.16 vs est $0.14
May 17 Teen retailer Pacific Sunwear of
California Inc reported a narrower-than-expected
quarterly loss, helped by higher gross margins, and said it
plans to add higher-priced Nike products to rebuild its
brand.
PacSun shares were up 22 percent in extended trade. They
closed at $1.18 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
Lackluster merchandise and other missteps have resulted in a
continued fall in sales at PacSun for about a year, leading the
company to combat an identity crisis.
The retailer would focus on its turnaround strategy by
delivering "trend-right" products, Chief Executive Gary
Schoenfeld said on a conference call with analysts.
PacSun has struggled to lure customers away from teen
apparel chains like Aeropostale Inc, American Eagle
Outfitters Inc and Urban Outfitters.
Rival Zumiez, on the other hand, has established a
loyal customer base and outdid its peers by expanding its
higher-margin portfolio.
PacSun intends to broaden the range of price points across
different categories, CEO Schoenfeld said.
"We look forward to adding higher price point Nike Signature
products for back-to-school to further propel this part of our
business," Schoenfeld said.
He added that Oakley had also relaunched its branded
sunglasses at price points in excess of $150.
The company expects gross margins for the second quarter to
be in the range of 24 percent to 26 percent, being at or above
last year's overall gross margin. This would primarily be driven
by merchandise margins.
1ST-QTR BEATS STREET
The surf- and skate-related products retailer's loss from
continuing operations narrowed to $15.6 million, or 23 cents per
share, from $28.7 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it posted a loss of 20 cents per share.
Sales at the company, which started as a small surf shop in
southern California in 1980, rose marginally to $173.8 million.
Same-store sales increased 1 percent.
Rival Zumiez also reported earnings ahead of estimates on
improved margins.
For the second quarter, the company expects to lose 11 to 16
cents per share. Wall Street estimates a loss of 14 cents per
share.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora and Chris Jonathan Peters in
Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Don Sebastian)