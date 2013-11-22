UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 22 Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd : * Pacifictextiles-announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30
September 2013 * HY net profit reached hk$648.7 million, up 39.4% * Says HY revenue rose by 24% to hk$4,087.5 million * Interim dividend of hk40 cents per share and no special dividend * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources