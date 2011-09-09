NAIROBI, Sept 9 Canada-based minerals and metals
firm Pacific Wildcat Resources said Kenyan unit Cortec
Mining had not been ordered to stop prospecting for minerals at
a site near the coastal city of Mombasa, as had been reported in
a daily newspaper.
The Daily Nation reported on Thursday a Kenyan court had
handed Cortec Mining a temporary injunction to stop exploration
work at Mrima Hill after plaintiffs complained it was a nature
reserve.
"There is no injunction in place stopping exploration or
drilling and no order restraining the commissioner of Mines and
Geology from extending the licence given to Cortec Mining Kenya
Limited," Pacific Wildcat said on Friday.
It said the project had the approval of Kaya Mrima Self Help
Group, the activist group which had brought the dispute to the
court, and agreements were reached between all parties.
The group court action on Aug. 12 and withdrew its appeal on
Aug. 22 by mutual consent, Pacific Wildcat said.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Dan Lalor)