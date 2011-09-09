NAIROBI, Sept 9 Canada-based minerals and metals firm Pacific Wildcat Resources said Kenyan unit Cortec Mining had not been ordered to stop prospecting for minerals at a site near the coastal city of Mombasa, as had been reported in a daily newspaper.

The Daily Nation reported on Thursday a Kenyan court had handed Cortec Mining a temporary injunction to stop exploration work at Mrima Hill after plaintiffs complained it was a nature reserve.

"There is no injunction in place stopping exploration or drilling and no order restraining the commissioner of Mines and Geology from extending the licence given to Cortec Mining Kenya Limited," Pacific Wildcat said on Friday.

It said the project had the approval of Kaya Mrima Self Help Group, the activist group which had brought the dispute to the court, and agreements were reached between all parties.

The group court action on Aug. 12 and withdrew its appeal on Aug. 22 by mutual consent, Pacific Wildcat said. (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Dan Lalor)