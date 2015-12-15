Dec 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
agreed to drop restrictions on the marketing of Pacira
Pharmaceuticals Inc's post-surgery pain drug Exparel,
resolving a lawsuit the company filed against the agency earlier
this year.
Under the agreement, announced Tuesday, Exparel's label will
be updated to say the drug is indicated for the treatment of
pain at any surgical site.
The FDA had told the company in a September 2014 warning
letter that the drug was indicated only for treatment of pain
following bunionectomies and hemorrhoidectomies, the surgeries
that were studied in clinical trials.
Pacira sued the FDA in September 2015 in federal court in
Manhattan, seeking an order that Exparel was indicated for other
surgeries as well. Pacira and the FDA said they have agreed to
drop the lawsuit in light of the agreement.
"The revised labeling is based on scientific evidence that
was previously submitted" as part of Pacira's application for
Exparel's approval, the FDA said in a statement.
"It's important to note that this resolution is specific to
the parties involved in this matter," the agency added.
Exparel, launched in 2012, was approved for administration
into the site of surgery for post-surgery pain relief. Its
approval was based on studies of its use in bunionectomies and
hemorrhoidectomies, and the drug's label gives specific doses
only for those operations.
Pacira, however, has promoted it for use in all kinds of
surgeries. The drug generated 95 percent of Pacira's nearly
$197.6 million in revenue last year.
Pacira argued in its lawsuit that, even if the FDA were
right about Exparel's indicated use, the company would have a
First Amendment right to promote Exparel for unapproved, or
off-label, uses. Tuesday's agreement means the court will not
have a chance to address that argument.
The issue of off-label drug marketing drew attention in
August, when drugmaker Amarin Corp Plc won an order
from a federal judge in Manhattan allowing off-label marketing
of its fish oil drug Vascepa.
The case is Pacira Pharmaceuticals inc et al v. U.S. Food &
Drug Administration et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 1:15-cv-07055.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)