April 17 Packaging Corp of America's quarterly results beat analysts' expectations on higher volumes of its corrugated products, but the company forecast second-qu a rter profit a cent shy of estimates.

For the second quarter, the company expects to earn 45 cents per share on lower production and higher costs.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 46 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the first quarter, the company's net income fell to $18 million, or 18 cents per share, from $37.4 million, or 37 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 42 cents.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $671 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 40 cents on revenue of $659.65 million.

Packaging Corp, which competes with RockTenn Co and International Paper Co, is a producer of containerboard and corrugated products.

Corrugated products shipments were up 8.3 percent for the quarter.

Shares of the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company closed at $29.21 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained more than a third of their value in the last eight months. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)