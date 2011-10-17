(Follows alerts)

* Q3 adj EPS $0.43 vs est $0.43

* Q3 sales $671 mln vs est $663.61 mln

* Sees Q4 EPS $0.37 vs est $0.36

Oct 17 Paper container maker Packaging Corp of America forecast fourth quarter earnings ahead of Wall Street estimates, helped by lower recycled fiber costs.

The company expects Oct-Dec earnings to be about $0.37 per share.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting earnings of $0.36 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, net income fell to $42 million, or 42 cents a share, from $62 million, or 60 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, it earned 43 cents a share.

Revenue at the company, which competes with RockTenn Co and International Paper Co , rose 4.4 percent to $671 million.

Analysts expected 43 cents in third-quarter earnings on revenue of $663.61 million.

Packaging Corp of America produces containerboard and corrugated products, including shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods.

Shares of the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company closed at $24.66 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)