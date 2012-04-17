GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip from 1-1/2-year high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
April 17 Packaging Corp of America's quarterly results beat analysts' expectations on higher volumes of its corrugated products.
First-quarter net income fell to $18 million, or 18 cents per share, from $37.4 million, or 37 cents per share, last year.
Excluding items, the company earned 42 cents.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $671 million.
Corrugated products shipments were up 8.3 percent for the quarter.
Analysts expected earnings of 40 cents on revenue of $659.65 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company closed at $29.21 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
* Twitter ceo Jack Dorsey - "Rolling back rights for transgender students is wrong. Twitter and Square stand with the LGBTQ community, always" – tweet Source text : http://bit.ly/2lxsd3g