* Q4 EPS $0.40 vs est $0.37

* Q4 rev up 4 pct

* Sees Q1 EPS about $0.40 vs est. $0.34 (Follows alerts)

Jan 23 Paper container maker Packaging Corp of America reported quarterly results that beat analysts' expectations and forecast a strong current quarter on strong shipments for its corrugated products.

For the first quarter, Packaging Corp projected earnings of about 40 cents a share, compared with analysts' expectations of 34 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which competes with RockTenn Co and International Paper Co, said it expects corrugated product shipments to rise in the first quarter compared with its latest reported three-month period. It also expects major energy projects to boost earnings.

Fourth-quarter net income fell to $39.5 million, or 40 cents a share, from $54.9 million, or 54 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $654 million.

Shares of the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company closed at $26.64 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair) (bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))