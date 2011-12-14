PERTH Dec 14 Australian billionaire James Packer does not see his company aggressively moving back into free-to-air television, he said on Wednesday.
"I can't see us as a company going back aggressively into the free-to-air space," Packer said at a business event in Perth.
"Seven's position is too strong," he said, referring to broadcaster Seven Network.
Packer's Consolidated Press Holdings owns an 18 percent stake in Australian free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network .
He sold out his other big free-to-air interest, PBL Media, which owned Australia's Channel Nine, between 2006 and 2008 to buyout firm CVC, which is now struggling to refinance its debt. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.