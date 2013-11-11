SINGAPORE Nov 11 Global telecom provider Pacnet Ltd plans to invest about $100 million annually this year and next to expand the number of data centres it operates in Asia, CEO Carl Grivner told Reuters in an interview.

Grivner also said on Monday his focus was to improve the Asia-based company's performance before reconsidering a public listing of its shares either in Asia or the United States.

Grivner did not specify how the data centre investments would be funded, but said signing Chinese clients was the near-term focus and that some of the investments will be made via joint ventures in China.

Pacnet was formed in January 2008 by the merger of Asia Netcom in Hong Kong and Pacific Internet in Singapore and now owns about 46,420 kilometres of submarine cable infrastructure across Asia and the Pacific Ocean. It has been diversifying into the data centre business since 2011.

It now has around 18 data centres in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia, that connect via its regional undersea cables.

Pacnet, whose key customers in Hong Kong include the Bank of China Ltd , opened a data centre in Chongqing in March with another in Tianjin expected to be in operation next year. It is now hunting in Shanghai for a suitable site and is considering the recently announced free trade zone as a location.

"We'll probably have some capability in Shenzhen very shortly," Grivner added, referring to the city just across the border from Hong Kong.

PERFORMANCE FIRST, LISTING LATER

Pacnet's key shareholders include Ashmore Investment Management, Clearwater Capital Partners and Spinnaker Capital Ltd that own about 90 percent of the company. There had been market rumours they were considering selling it before Grivner came onboard. Industry sources said then it had an enterprise value of about $1 billion.

Grivner, who has been Pacnet's CEO since July 2012, said any plans for a listing, which could take place in Hong Kong, Singapore or the United States, were premature as his main focus now was to improve the performance of the company with an aim to grow its EBITDA by around 40 percent to exceed $100 million.

"A listing is certainly something we could consider again once we have some more success behind us," he said. "We have improved the performance, at least in 2013, and then hopefully again in 2014. From the investors' perspective, they kind of stepped back and said 'let's not do anything. Let's not try and sell the company. Let's try and let the company perform'," Grivner said.

Ratings agency Moody's put Pacnet's outlook on negative due to the company's small size in a highly competitive environment, though it could return to stable if the quarterly EBITDA can be sustained at above $30 million.

Pacnet, headquartered in Hong Kong and Singapore, posted second-quarter EBITDA of $26 million, roughly matching the first quarter and 27 percent higher than the year-ago period, Moody's said.

