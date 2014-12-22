Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SYDNEY Dec 23 Telstra Corporation Ltd on Tuesday said it would buy undersea cable operator Pacnet Ltd for $697 million in a deal that would help Australia's largest telecom services provider to expand in Asia.
Singapore- and HK-headquartered Pacnet gives Telstra ownership of a range of services, including an expanded data centre network, more submarine cables and major customers across the region, it said in a statement.
The transaction is subject to regulatory and Pacnet financier approvals and is expected to complete by mid-2015.
