By Denny Thomas and Lee Chyen Yee

HONG KONG, Jan 11 The planned sale of Pacnet Ltd has stalled after the auction for the undersea cable operator resulted in lower-than-expected bids, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Pacnet, which is owned by groups including Ashmore Investment Management and Clearwater Capital Partners, had put itself up for sale last year after its IPO plans were hit by choppy markets.

The company, which sources say has an enterprise value of about $1 billion, had appointed Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs to advise on the sale.

Negotiations are continuing with some potential suitors and a deal could still be reached, a separate source said. Pacnet declined to comment.

Ashmore, Clearwater and Spinnaker Capital Ltd jointly own a substantial majority of Pacnet and depending on the final offer, they would decide either to exit the company completely or partially, the sources said. The sources were not authorised to speak to the media.

The names of potential suitors were not immediately known.

Pacnet has been battling intense competition and falling prices, and Moody's Investor Service warned that the company may be forced to operate at a higher-than-expected level of leverage over the immediate term.

When bids were submitted in late November, the vendors were looking for an enterprise value of about $1 billion, sources told Reuters.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Clearwater declined comment, Ashmore did not respond to an email seeking comment, while Spinnaker could not be reached for an immediate comment.

Moody's ratings agency said late last year it expected Pacnet to achieve earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) of about $80 million in 2011. As of September, Pacnet had an EBITDA of $58 million, Moody's said.

One source said that such companies are typically sold for about 6-8 times EBITDA, valuing Pacnet at about $640 million.

In Hong Kong, it competes with companies such as Hutchison Whampoa, PCCW and i-Cable Communications in providing services such as broadband, fixed line connections to companies.

CLOUD COMPUTING

"Pacnet has a comprehensive infrastructure, especially in linking Hong Kong, Sinagapore and Australia. So (telecom) providers that want to be in these markets to provide end-to-end connectivity in these areas, will be interested in Pacnet," Ryan Tay, a research manager of IDC in Singapore.

Pacnet had tried to list over the past few years, but plans were postponed due to unfavourable market conditions. The company will ultimately aim for a listing, though no timeframe has been set, sources said.

In 2010, it raised $300 million through a bond offering, which helped fund the building of data centres in Asia.

Privately held Pacnet was formed in January 2008 by the merger of Asia Netcom in Hong Kong and Pacific Internet in Singapore. It owns over 46,420 km of submarine cable infrastructure across Asia and the Pacific Ocean, including cables connecting countries throughout Asia and the United States.

Pacnet, headquartered both in Hong Kong and Singapore, has been expanding its capabilities to tap cloud computing by building data centres in Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia to connect with its regional undersea cables.

Cloud computing is a fast-growing field where data and processes are hosted remotely rather than on individual computers.

"I think cloud is definitely part of their strategy going forward," Tay said.

"The main focus (for IT managers) is to reduce capex. That is why this is a good time for cloud computing to take off because it is based on a pay-as-you-use model, so this is very attractive to business, especially SMEs (small and medium enterprises). (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Ken Wills)