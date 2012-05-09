* PacWest offers $7.25 a share for every First California
share
* Offer represents premium of 32 pct
* First California says failed to get satisfactory answers
on deal terms
(Adds First California's statements and other details)
May 8 PacWest Bancorp proposed to buy
First California Financial Group Inc for $212 million
in stock, but the smaller California bank turned down the offer.
PacWest said it had sent a confidential letter on May 3 to
First California's board, offering $7.25 per share, or a 32
percent premium to the closing of First California's stock on
that day.
First California shares rose 20 percent in premarket trade
on Wednesday.
"We have made this disclosure reluctantly, and only after
First California summarily rejected our proposal and ignored our
previous efforts to engage with them in discussions," PacWest
Bancorp Chief Executive Matt Wagner said in a statement.
First California, however, said PacWest failed to give
satisfactory answers on the terms and value of the proposal and
also refused to enter into a nondisclosure agreement that did
not contain an exclusivity provision.
Since it was likely to consider other strategic
alternatives, including discussions with third parties, granting
exclusivity to PacWest would not be in the best interests of the
stockholders, First California said in a separate statement.
PacWest, which has about $5.4 billion in assets, has been
trying to strengthen its position in the California market and
had recently outbid Umpqua Holdings in acquiring
American Perspective Bank for $58.1 million.
First California has nearly $2 billion in assets and serves
small- and middle-sized businesses and high net worth
individuals throughout southern California.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad and Anil D'Silva in Bangalore;
Editing by Chris Lewis and Joyjeet Das)