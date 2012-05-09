* PacWest offers $7.25 a share for every First California share

May 8 PacWest Bancorp proposed to buy First California Financial Group Inc for $212 million in stock, but the smaller California bank turned down the offer.

PacWest said it had sent a confidential letter on May 3 to First California's board, offering $7.25 per share, or a 32 percent premium to the closing of First California's stock on that day.

First California shares rose 20 percent in premarket trade on Wednesday.

"We have made this disclosure reluctantly, and only after First California summarily rejected our proposal and ignored our previous efforts to engage with them in discussions," PacWest Bancorp Chief Executive Matt Wagner said in a statement.

First California, however, said PacWest failed to give satisfactory answers on the terms and value of the proposal and also refused to enter into a nondisclosure agreement that did not contain an exclusivity provision.

Since it was likely to consider other strategic alternatives, including discussions with third parties, granting exclusivity to PacWest would not be in the best interests of the stockholders, First California said in a separate statement.

PacWest, which has about $5.4 billion in assets, has been trying to strengthen its position in the California market and had recently outbid Umpqua Holdings in acquiring American Perspective Bank for $58.1 million.

First California has nearly $2 billion in assets and serves small- and middle-sized businesses and high net worth individuals throughout southern California. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad and Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Lewis and Joyjeet Das)